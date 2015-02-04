(Adds details of comments)

LONDON Feb 4 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been charged by the English FA for comments made after the FA Cup fourth-round match at Cambridge United last week.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by the fourth-tier side before winning the replay 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

"Every aspect of the match is against us -- the pitch, the referee. Everything that you can think about this is against you," Van Gaal said after the game at Cambridge.

"It is alleged that the Manchester United manager's comments allege and/or imply bias on the part of the match referee and/or bring the game into disrepute," the FA said on its website.

Dutchman Van Gaal has until 1800 GMT on Monday to appeal against the charge. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)