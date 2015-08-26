Aug 26 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hinted he could play Belgium international midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who scored seven goals last season, higher up the field this campaign.

The former Barcelona manager hopes Fellaini will help solve United's strike problems, with the club managing two goals in their first three Premier League games.

"He can play in a nine position and a 10," Van Gaal, who lead Netherlands to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Brazil, said.

"He can also play at six and eight, but this year he shall play more at nine and 10 because there we have other players," he added.

Fellaini is confident he can handle the job.

"In the past I have played number 10 and number nine sometimes so I can play there and help my team-mates and my team," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by the British media.

"It is different to play midfield and striker but I enjoy all the positions I can play," the former Everton midfielder added.

Van Gaal termed the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Club Bruges later on Wednesday as the most important game of his United career.

The Red Devils travel to the Jan Breydel Stadium with a 3-1 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford courtesy of a brace of goals from Memphis Depay and Fellaini's late header.

"Yes, because it was our aim for the last year to participate in the Champions League and still we are not participating," he told the club website (www.manutd.com) when asked if this is the most important game of his United career.

"It is a preliminary round so it's very important. You have to play the game," added the 64-year-old Dutchman. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)