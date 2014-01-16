Soccer-Leicester into quarter-finals after victory over Sevilla
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
Jan 16 Manchester United striker Robin van Persie believes manager David Moyes must be given time to sort out the club's problems after a difficult start to the season.
United are seventh in the table with little chance of retaining their Premier League title and went out of the FA Cup at their first hurdle after an erratic beginning under Moyes, who replaced Alex Ferguson in the close season.
"Moyes needs time, he's new," Netherlands international Van Persie was quoted as saying on the BBC on Thursday. "The manager is our leading man and he will change things around."
Van Persie, who joined United from Arsenal for 24 million pounds ($39.23 million) in 2012 and spearheaded their title success last season, has missed much of the current campaign through injury to add to the club's difficulties.
They visit Chelsea on Sunday knowing a defeat could leave them 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who host struggling Fulham on Saturday, which is a remarkable turnaround from last term when United romped to a 20th domestic title by 11 points.
That success was the final act in Ferguson's trophy-laden reign before the gauntlet was passed to fellow Scot Moyes, who did not win any silverware in 11 years in charge of Everton.
"We lost too many points this year, but we are doing everything we can to change that," Van Persie added.
($1 = 0.6119 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,
PARIS, March 14 Another feast of goals could be in store when Manchester City face Monaco in their Champions League last 16, second leg tie on Wednesday with both managers predicting all-out attack.