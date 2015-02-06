LONDON Feb 6 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal will contest his Football Association charge for comments he made about the referee following the FA Cup match at Cambridge United.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by the fourth-tier side before winning the fourth-round replay 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

"In 30 years as a trainer-coach I have never been charged. I do not think I said something wrong. I said in the press conference before the game that everything is in favour of the underdog," Van Gaal told reporters on Friday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)