MANCHESTER, England, March 13 Robin van Persie is happy at Manchester United and would like to sign a new contract with the triple European champions, the Dutch international striker said on Thursday.

Van Persie, top scorer in the Premier League last season, has struggled for goals this term while British media have reported of his discontent at Old Trafford. He also recently complained about team mates getting in his way on the pitch.

"What I need to address are the situations when people are taking it upon themselves to think for me, make assumptions or interpret things as if they are me," Van Persie told the club website (www.manutd.com).

"Last time I checked my head was still attached to my body so I'm the only one who knows exactly what I'm feeling. The truth is I'm very happy here.

"I signed for four years and I'd be delighted to stay even longer, beyond the next two years I have left on my contract."

Ahead of sixth-placed United's home league game with arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, Van Persie was full of praise for manager David Moyes who replaced Alex Ferguson when his fellow Scot retired at the end of last season.

"There is no doubt I'm learning new things and progressing with David," he said. "The sessions we have on the training ground are fantastic and I'm learning a lot from them every day.

"There is mutual respect between us and the work environment is actually good. He really wants things to work and I want the same." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)