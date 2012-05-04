LONDON May 4 Arsenal are confident striker
Robin van Persie will sign a new contract at the end of the
season and finish his career at the club, manager Arsene Wenger
told reporters on Friday.
"My desire and my wish is to find an agreement with Robin to
extend the contract and (he will) stay with us for (a) longer
time... and hopefully we can reach that," Wenger said.
"If that would not happen we still want him to stay but I am
more focused on the first situation."
"I think what is important for us is that 90 percent we find
an agreement (for him) to be happy and to stay and finish his
career here," he added.
Netherlands captain Van Persie is the top scorer in the
Premier League so far this season with 28.
The 28-year-old has been named Player of the Year by his
peers at the PFA and by the Football Writers' Association.
GREAT COMMITMENT
He has one year left on his current deal and is due to
discuss a contract extension at the end of the season.
"I cannot guarantee that it will go well, but I am quite
confident," added Wenger. "I believe Robin is committed to the
club, I feel that the club has shown great commitment to him
over the years and put great faith in him.
"I brought him here a long, long time ago and he has
developed fantastically well as a man and as a player."
"Today he is a world-class player and he deserves great
credit. Hopefully, we can keep him here."
Arsenal are third in the Premier League, one point ahead of
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race for third
spot and an automatic Champions League qualifying place.
They host Norwich City on Saturday and travel to West
Bromwich Albion for their final league match on May 13.
