LONDON, July 4 Arsenal's Netherlands striker Robin van Persie will not sign a new deal at the Premier League club, he said on Wednesday.

"I've thought long and hard about it but I've decided not to extend my contract," Van Persie wrote on his official website (www.robinvanpersie.com).

He added that after meeting manager Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis it was clear that "we in many aspects disagree on the way Arsenal FC should move forward." (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Ken Ferris)