LONDON Aug 9 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has apologised and will be investigated by the Premier League club after claims the striker made a racial slur in a casino.

The Sun on Sunday published a video showing the alleged incident, which is believed to have taken place in July.

"I wholeheartedly apologise for any offence I've caused," Vardy said in a statement released to the BBC.

"It was a regrettable error in judgement I take full responsibility for, and I accept my behaviour was not up to what's expected of me."

The 28-year-old Vardy, who made his England debut in June, scored the opening goal in Leicester's 4-2 Premier League win over Sunderland on Saturday.

"We expect the highest standards from our players on and off the pitch and for them to set an example as role models in our community," a Leicester spokesman said.

"We have noted Jamie's apology and will begin a process of investigation into the incident imminently. There will be no further comment until this process has concluded."

Leicester sacked three players in June after they took part in a racist sex tape filmed on the club's end-of-season tour of Thailand.

Tom Hopper, Adam Smith and James Pearson -- the son of the club's former manager Nigel -- had their contracts terminated following an internal investigation. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)