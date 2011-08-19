(Adds details, quotes)
MANCHESTER Aug 19 Manchester United captain
Nemanja Vidic faces longer on the sidelines than initially
expected with manager Alex Ferguson saying on Friday the
defender would be out for up to five weeks with a calf injury.
There was better news for fellow centre back Rio Ferdinand,
who had been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury but
who could now return in time for the Premier League champions'
home match against Arsenal on Aug. 28.
Ferdinand and Vidic picked up the injuries in last Sunday's
season-opening 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion.
"Vidic has a calf muscle injury which means he will be four
to five weeks. It is difficult to say with calves but it is
longer than we thought," Ferguson told reporters, referring to
original expectations the Serb would be out for two weeks.
"Rio is not as bad as we thought so he could be ready for
our game against Arsenal. I don't think he'll be ready for
Monday but it is amazing how it can change in a few days."
"Rio has had issues with his back and hamstrings over the
last two to three years and from time to time it surfaces," he
added. "This is another occasion. Fortunately it is not a
serious one so he should be back soon."
FAITH IN YOUTH
For United's home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday,
Ferguson said that Jonny Evans, 23, and new signing Phil Jones,
19, would deputise in central defence, with Chris Smalling, 21,
playing at right-back.
Although Patrice Evra is available to return at left-back
after missing United's opening game against West Brom, Javier
Hernandez and Darren Fletcher remain sidelined despite making
progress in their recoveries from concussion and a virus.
Ferguson said he had faith in his "very young defensive
lineup" against Spurs.
"Evans has ample experience -- he has been at the club a
long time since 12 years of age and has played plenty of
first-team games," he said.
"Jones has got the experience of playing for Blackburn last
season in the Premier League. He and Smalling I thought were the
stars for the (England) Under-21s this year. Smalling had a
fantastic season last year and has continued his progress this
year."
It does not help that United also have an inexperienced
goalkeeper in 20-year-old Spaniard David de Gea, who has made an
underwhelming start at Old Trafford -- conceding soft goals
against both Manchester City in the Community Shield and West
Brom last weekend.
"De Gea will learn from the experience of the games he has
had so far," said Ferguson.
The Scot is renowned for developing young talent and said he
was excited with this latest crop.
"It's a very young team at the moment but it is a team full
of energy and with great ability and I am enjoying watching
them."
