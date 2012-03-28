(Adds City reax)
MANCHESTER, England, March 28 Manchester City
have leapt to the defence of club executive Patrick Vieira after
he was quoted by the BBC suggesting title rivals Manchester
United benefit from favourable refereeing decisions at Old
Trafford.
In an interview on the BBC's website filmed at the Soccerex
conference in Manchester where Vieira was representing charity
Football Against Hunger, he said: "When United play at home they
get some advantage that other teams don't get.
"I think when you go to United, Madrid, Barcelona, or Milan,
when the referees referee these kind of games, it's always
difficult to go against these kind of teams.
"This is the way it is."
Vieira, who enjoyed many title battles against United while
at Arsenal, was speaking two days after Fulham had a strong
penalty claim turned down near the end of their 1-0 defeat by
the champions at Old Trafford.
Victory allowed United to go three points clear of City,
with whom Vieira is now a football development executive.
City responded to the BBC's claims, saying Vieira had been
misrepresented and that the reporter concerned had been banned
from any media activity at the club.
"Patrick Vieira has expressed his disappointment and anger
at what he feels is a serious and cynical misrepresentation of
an interview he gave to the BBC," City said.
Vieira said he had wanted to avoid criticising United.
"I didn't watch the United game against Fulham and had not
seen the incident to which the reporter referred," he said.
"That part of the interview was ignored and my comments were
taken completely out of context."
The incident came less than a week after Vieira provoked
United manager Alex Ferguson by saying they had shown weakness
in bringing Paul Scholes out of retirement.
Fergsuon responded by labelling City "desperate" recalling
outcast Carlos Tevez after the Argentine's much-publicised
falling out with manager Roberto Mancini following his refusal
to warm up as substitute in the Champions League against Bayern
Munich in September.
Vieira, who made 28 appearances for City after joining from
Inter Milan, said that despite his club seeing their lead
disappear in recent weeks, they deserve to win their first
English title since 1968.
"Since the start of the season we've been the best team and
played the best football," Vieira said.
"I believe the club deserves it. When you are first you have
the advantage, (United) are favourites."
He also returned to the subject of Tevez.
"We're glad Carlos is back. The quality of these kind of
players will be really important at this stage of the season,"
he said. "The issue was between him and the club. The players
were really pleased to see him back."
(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)