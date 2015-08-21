Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Aug 21 Frenchman Leandro Bacuna has signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, the Premier League club said.
Bacuna, who can play both as a defender or a midfielder, joined Villa in June 2013 from Dutch club Groningen.
"I am absolutely thrilled to sign a new contract and continue my time at Aston Villa," the 24-year-old Dutchman told the club website (www.avfc.co.uk).
"I love it here and am really excited about my future in claret and blue under the manager.
"I feel I can really develop here and show my worth to the team and I think there are bright times ahead for us all."
Bacuna, who played for the under-21 Netherlands team, has scored five goals in 56 Premier League appearances for Villa. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.