LONDON Dec 30 Aston Villa have failed in their bid to overturn midfielder Fabian Delph's three-match ban for serious foul play, the FA said on Tuesday.

Delph was sent off in the Premier League game against Sunderland on Sunday and Villa appealed, saying his suspension was too harsh a punishment.

The England international will miss Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Leicester City and the FA Cup third-round clash with Blackpool. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ian Chadband)