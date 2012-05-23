LONDON May 23 Former England striker Emile
Heskey has been released by Aston Villa, bringing to an end his
three-and-a-half-year stay at the club.
The 34-year-old, who managed just one goal in 29 appearances
for the Midlands club this season, joined Villa from Wigan
Athletic in 2009 after spells at Liverpool and Birmingham City.
Defender Carlos Cuellar and reserve goalkeeper Brad Guzan
have also been released as Villa begin the task of re-modelling
a squad that narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League
this season.
The club is currently looking for a new manager after Alex
McLeish was sacked after one season in charge.
