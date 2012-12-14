UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Dec 14 Aston Villa striker Darren Bent is expected to be unavailable for "a few weeks" after the out-of-favour forward injured his thigh in a midweek cup tie against Norwich City, manager Paul Lambert said.
The injury occurred 35 minutes into Bent's first start since October, having been replaced as the side's striking spearhead by Belgian international Christian Benteke.
"He's had a scan and we've got to wait to see how it settles down," Lambert told a news conference.
The injury means the former England player is likely to miss the busy Christmas period.
Captain Ron Vlaar will also miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Liverpool with a calf strain.
The Dutch defender has not played since his side's goalless draw against Arsenal on Nov. 24.
Villa are one place above the relegation zone in 17th place but have only lost twice in the last eight matches, to Manchester United and Manchester City. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.