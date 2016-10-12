Oct 12 Aston Villa have appointed Steve Bruce as manager, replacing Roberto Di Matteo who was sacked last week, the Championship club said on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Bruce has been without a club since he quit as manager of Hull City in July after leading the team to Premier League promotion with a playoff victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

"We are delighted to announce Steve Bruce as our new manager," the club said on Twitter.

Villa appointed Di Matteo in June after their relegation from the Premier League, but sacked the Italian after just 124 days in charge.

The Midlands club are 19th in the 24-team Championship table with 10 points from 11 games.