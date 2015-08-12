Soccer-Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Aug 12 Aston Villa midfielders Jack Grealish and Carles Gil have returned to training after picking up injuries in preseason but Friday's Premier League encounter with Manchester United might come too soon, manager Tim Sherwood said.
Ireland Under 21 international Grealish picked up a hamstring injury during the club's pre-season tour of Portugal while Gil, who played training games against Fulham and Sporting Braga, was forced off against Swindon with an ankle injury.
"Jack and Carles are training. They have had a few training sessions," Sherwood told the club's website.
"We don't want to push them back too early because they've had soft tissue injuries. We don't want them to reoccur."
Villa opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Premier League new boys Bournemouth, with recent arrival Rudy Gestede heading home the winner after coming off the bench.
Sherwood expected the eventual return of Grealish and Gil to increase competition for places and allow him to switch systems and formations.
"Once we get everyone fit and fighting for places, it gives us a lot of options to play different ways, which will be crucial," Sherwood added. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
March 22 Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 22 Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.