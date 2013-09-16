Sept 16 Aston Villa's Danish defender Jores Okore could be out for up to nine months with a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Following clinical examination and the results of an MRI scan, the club can confirm that Jores Okore sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee in the game against Newcastle on Saturday," Villa said on their website (www.avfc.co.uk).

Okore, who will have surgery on the knee, came off in the 30th minute of Villa's 2-1 defeat. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)