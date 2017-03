LONDON Feb 14 Struggling Aston Villa have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood as their new boss until the end of the 2018 season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

"It is a great honour to manage one of the biggest clubs in English football. I can't wait to get started and I'm really looking forward to the challenge," Sherwood said in a statement on the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk). (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)