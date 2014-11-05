LONDON Nov 5 Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's Premier League match, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the second half of the game -- which Spurs won 2-1 courtesy of Harry Kane's 90th-minute goal -- following a clash between Villa striker Christian Benteke and Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason.

Benteke was sent off for pushing Mason in the face.

"Both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by The FA following their game on Sunday 2 November 2014," The FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).

"It is alleged that in or around the 66th minute of the game, the clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The clubs have until 1800 GMT on Monday to respond to the charge.

Tottenham, who host Stoke on Sunday, sit in eighth place with 14 points, four points and eight places above Villa who travel to West Ham United on Saturday looking to end a run of six successive Premier League defeats.

