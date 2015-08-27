Aug 27 Newly promoted Italian Serie A side Frosinone Calcio have signed midfielder Aleksandar Tonev from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian was sent out to Celtic on loan last season and made 14 appearances for the Hoops.

Tonev never found the back of the net for the Villa and made only six Premier League starts and 11 substitute appearances for the club.

The Bulgaria international was given a seven-match ban on Dec. 16 for racially abusing Aberdeen's Shay Logan. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)