LONDON Dec 16 Factbox on Andre Villas-Boas who was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Monday: Born Oct. 17, 1977 in Porto, Portugal. EARLY CAREER * Played at amateur level in regional leagues, and according to one of his coaches was a busy midfielder who showed an early interest in tactics. Never played professionally, opting instead to take coaching courses while he completed a university degree in humanities. * As a 16-year-old Porto fan, Villas-Boas contacted the club's then manager Bobby Robson and questioned his team selection. The former England coach was impressed with the teenager's passion, helped him to take coaching courses and introduced him to his assistant Jose Mourinho. * He stayed at Porto after Robson moved to Barcelona and coached at youth level until taking a job as coach of the British Virgin Islands national team in 2000. * He returned to Porto in 2001 and became a scout under new head coach Mourinho in 2002. * He followed Mourinho to Chelsea in 2004, working as an opposition scout at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups under Mourinho. * Villas-Boas then followed Mourinho to Inter Milan, where he stayed for one season, in which they won the Serie A title, before leaving in 2009. COACHING CAREER * He joined Portuguese club Academica as head coach in October 2009 with the club bottom of the Portuguese championship and without a win. * He helped Academica to climb away from the relegation zone to finish 11th. * He joined Porto as head coach in June 2010 on a two-year deal and signed a one-year contract extension in December 2010 that included a 15-million-euro release clause. * He made a winning start by beating champions Benfica 2-0 to win the Portuguese Supercup. * Combining defensive solidity, midfield possession and creative flair in attack, Porto became the first team since 1978 to finish the season undefeated. * Villas-Boas became the youngest coach to win a UEFA competition when Porto defeated Braga 1-0 to clinch the Europa League and he completed a treble by winning the Portuguese championship and cup. CHELSEA * Villas-Boas left Porto to become manager at Chelsea in June 22, 2011. * The London club paid 13.3 million pounds ($21.5 million) to trigger the escape clause in his contract and make him the seventh Chelsea manager since Russian owner Roman Abramovic bought the club in 2003. * He faced a daunting task in replacing Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who had won the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season in charge, and in rejuvenating an ageing squad who had ended the previous season trophyless. * The Portuguese came under increasing scrutiny as Chelsea's form slumped while media reported a rift with several senior players. * He was heavily criticised for leaving out established first-teamers Frank Lampard, Michael Essien and Ashley Cole as Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat to Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. * A 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers the following weekend bought him a brief stay of execution but his demise was assured when Chelsea lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

* Was given a second chance in English football by Tottenham Hotspur, who appointed him as replacement for Harry Redknapp in July 2012.

* In late September led Spurs to their first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 23 years.

* Missed out on a spot in the Champions League to bitter rivals Arsenal by a single point, and saw star player Gareth Bale leave for Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee shortly after start of the 2013/14 season.

* Struggled to bed in seven new arrivals at White Hart Lane and oversaw a shock 3-0 loss at White Hart Lane to West Ham United and 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City.

* Left Spurs following a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool which left them in seventh spot, eight points behind leaders Arsenal. (Editing by Justin Palmer)