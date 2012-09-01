Sept 1 Brad Friedel will remain Tottenham Hotspur's first-choice goalkeeper despite the arrival of French international Hugo Lloris on transfer deadline day, manager Andre Villas-Boas said on Saturday.

The performance of Friedel was a rare bright spot for Spurs during a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich City, with boos heard among a frustrated White Hart Lane crowd at the final whistle.

"It was an amazing game," the Spurs manager told Sky Sports. "He saved us a couple of times from going 1-0 down, so he was outstanding.

"Obviously the competition increases for him but the place is his, because he is a tremendous goalkeeper and he deserves that spot."

Villas-Boas was determined to accentuate the positives after the draw with the Canaries, which left the Londoners still searching for their first Premier League win after three matches.

"I think in the first half we weren't so sharp," the Portuguese added.

"In the second half we improved a lot, were more creative, and fought hard to score the goal we deserved.

"But in the end we suffered again on a set-play and it is obviously a disappointing start for everyone, but you also have to give credit to Norwich.

"I think it is normal. You just have to wait for it (an upturn in form) to happen and it normally comes with hard work." (Reporting By Matt Barker, editing by Pritha Sarkar)