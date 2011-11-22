LONDON Nov 22 Chelsea manager Andre
Villas-Boas has been fined 12,000 pounds ($18,800) and warned
over his future behaviour after being found guilty of improper
conduct for comments made about a referee, the FA said on
Tuesday.
The Portuguese, who denied the charge, was angry with
referee Chris Foy following his team's 1-0 defeat at Queens Park
Rangers last month in which two Chelsea players were sent off.
"The ref was poor, very, very poor and it reflected in the
result," Villas-Boas said after the Premier League match.
"I spoke to him at the end and I was very aggressive to him.
I don't care if he's OK or not."
The Chelsea boss, who joined in the close season from Porto,
is under pressure after a third defeat in four games against
Liverpool on Sunday.
($1 = 0.6391 British pounds)
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond, To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)