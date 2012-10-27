Oct 27 Swansea City's Dutch international goalkeeper Michel Vorm could be out for six weeks after injuring his groin in the 1-0 defeat at Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Vorm was hurt while trying to save Carlos Tevez's winning goal in the second half and was taken off on a stretcher after a lengthy stoppage.

"It is his groin so we'll miss him for some weeks," Swansea manager Michael Laudrup told the BBC.

"If it is four, five or six weeks, we don't know yet."

Vorm impressed last season for Swansea after signing from FC Utrecht, playing a big part in his side's survival on their return to the top flight.

He was replaced on Saturday by Gerhard Tremmel.