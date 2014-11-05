LONDON Nov 5 Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock has been fined 9,000 pounds ($14,381) and warned over his future conduct following comments he made about the referee after last month's defeat to Chelsea, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Warnock suggested referee Craig Pawson was "influenced" by Chelsea's players during their 2-1 Premier League defeat against the league leaders.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (Wednesday 5 November 2014), Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock has been find 9,000 pounds for misconduct in relation to post-match media comments," the FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).

"The FA alleged (Warnock's comments) implied the match referee was motivated by bias; and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"The charge, which Warnock denied at a personal hearing, was found proven and he was also warned as to his future conduct."

Warnock, who left the south London club in 2010 after they went into administration, returned to Selhurst Park in August following Tony Pulis's departure.

Crystal Palace, who travel to Manchester United on Saturday, have fallen to 17th in the table after three defeats in four Premier League games. (1 US dollar = 0.6258 British pound) (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)