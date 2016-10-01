* Watford and Bournemouth drew 2-2 at Vicarage Road

* Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead with 31st-minute header

* Deeney equalised for Watford shortly after halftime

* Substitute King netted for Bournemouth soon after coming on

* Success grabbed hosts' second leveller

* Watford next visit Middlesbrough, Bournemouth host Hull

WATFORD 2 BOURNEMOUTH 2

Oct 1 Substitute Isaac Success scored with a header as Watford fought back twice to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth in an entertaining Premier League match on Saturday.

Callum Wilson put Bournemouth ahead on the half hour, heading in Junior Stanislas's cross at the near post, although Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes should have saved it.

Watford striker Troy Deeney equalised five minutes after halftime with a low shot but Bournemouth restored their lead with a deflected strike from substitute Josh King.

Success headed Watford's second equaliser shortly after coming on to the pitch and Stanislas hit the crossbar with a late free kick, the third time Bournemouth were denied by the woodwork in the match. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)