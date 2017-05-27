UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
LONDON May 27 Watford have named former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday.
The 39-year old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece, quit his job at Hull against the club's wishes on Thursday after they were relegated to the Championship (second-tier). (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Chopra)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.