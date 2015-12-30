Dec 30 Watford have not get enough credit for their impressive Premier League campaign so far but the club do not mind being away from the spotlight, captain Troy Deeney has said.

Watford, who are eighth in the table after 19 games, saw their five-game unbeaten run brought to an end in Monday's last-gasp 2-1 league loss to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"We're still classed as 'little Watford'. I find it quite cute that people think we really are 'little Watford'. But we cause people problems," Deeney told British media.

"The only point of reference is our own standards and we've just got to keep doing that.

"We can still make this an unbelievable season. We'll keep going. It's Manchester City next so we'll definitely be up for that to bring in the new year and if we play like we did today we'll cause anyone problems.

"We've held our own and shook up the league a little bit. The only reason we're not getting more credit is because of how well Leicester (City) have done. It's one of those things. We're happy to be under the radar. We'll just do what we do."

Deeney has formed a formidable strike partnership with Odion Ighalo, with the pair netting 20 of the 28 league goals Quique Sanchez Flores's charges have scored so far.

Ighalo has caught the eye and there is reported interest from elsewhere, but Deeney insists the 26-year-old will stay at Vicarage Road as it would not make financial sense to lose him.

"He ain't going in January. If no one wanted any of our players we'd be crap," Deeney said.

"So, come and want him as much as you want but I know Gino (Pozzo, Watford owner) and it just wouldn't make sense. Why would he sell a striker and want to stay in the league?

"The value of selling Odion for, what would he be worth? 20 million pounds, 25 million pounds? Or staying up and getting 200 million pounds? Simple business maths, he's not going to sell him.

"Odion doesn't come in saying: 'I want to leave.' He'll just keep doing what he's doing." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)