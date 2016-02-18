Feb 18 Watford striker Troy Deeney has the right credentials to make his England debut as a replacement for injured skipper Wayne Rooney, manager Quique Sanchez Flores said.

Rooney, England's record goalscorer, is sidelined for six weeks after picking up a knee injury last weekend.

Although the Manchester United captain is expected to be back in action well before the start of the Euro 2016 campaign in June, he could miss next month's friendlies against World Cup holders Germany and the Netherlands.

Despite struggling earlier in the campaign, Deeney has scored eight goals and claimed eight assists in his 26 Premier League appearances so far.

"He has the characteristics to play at the high level of the national team. We have the hope that he goes on the list for the Euros," Flores told reporters on Thursday.

"Rooney's injury can be an amazing opportunity for our player and Deeney has the English spirit."

Watford host second-tier Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

England play Germany on March 26 before hosting the Netherlands three days later. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)