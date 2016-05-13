May 13 Manager Quique Sanchez Flores will depart Watford at the end of the current campaign, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

"#watfordfc confirms Quique Sanchez Flores will leave after the end of the season," the club said on its Twitter account.

Under Flores, Watford achieved an unexpected FA Cup semi-final berth and have secured safety in the Premier League. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)