Aug 19 Sunderland defender Younes Kaboul has signed a three-year contract after joining Premier League rivals Watford for an undisclosed fee.

Sunderland announced on Thursday that they had accepted a bid from Watford after the French centre half expressed a desire to leave, citing personal reasons.

The 30-year-old, who left Tottenham Hotspur a year ago, made 23 league appearances for the north-east club last season and helped them avoid relegation by finishing fourth from bottom.

"I'm very happy ... to be a part of Watford Football Club and I'm looking forward to the season," Kaboul said in a statement on Friday.

"I can see it's a family club, there are some good players here and I'm very confident."

Watford, who began the new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend, host Chelsea on Saturday. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)