BRIEF-Twitter partners with Sky to live stream transfer news coverage
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Aug 19 Sunderland defender Younes Kaboul has signed a three-year contract after joining Premier League rivals Watford for an undisclosed fee.
Sunderland announced on Thursday that they had accepted a bid from Watford after the French centre half expressed a desire to leave, citing personal reasons.
The 30-year-old, who left Tottenham Hotspur a year ago, made 23 league appearances for the north-east club last season and helped them avoid relegation by finishing fourth from bottom.
"I'm very happy ... to be a part of Watford Football Club and I'm looking forward to the season," Kaboul said in a statement on Friday.
"I can see it's a family club, there are some good players here and I'm very confident."
Watford, who began the new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend, host Chelsea on Saturday. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Jan 30 Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON, Jan 30 Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.