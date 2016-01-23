Jan 23 Watford 2 Newcastle United 1

Watford beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to keep the north-east club in the relegation zone.

The prolific Odion Ighalo opened the scoring straight after halftime with his first goal of the year, running on to a through ball from Troy Deeney and rounding goalkeeper Rob Elliot before slotting home.

Defender Craig Cathcart doubled the advantage when he lashed the ball into the net from close range following a corner.

Jamaal Lascelles pulled one back for Newcastle with a downward header but Steve McClaren's side remained a point adrift of safety.

