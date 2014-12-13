LONDON Dec 13 Pop music great Elton John opened a new stand named after him at English Championship club Watford's Vicarage Road ground on Saturday, describing it as "one of the greatest days of my life".

The 67-year-old singer-songwriter, who had two spells as club chairman and is now life president, addressed fans before second tier Watford's home clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

"It's in my blood, it's in my soul, it's a huge part of my life," John, whose many hits include Rocket Man, I'm Still Standing and Candle in the Wind, said in the match-day programme that featured a 10-page spread on his time at the club.

With partner David Furnish and sons Elijah and Zachary watching, the emotional musician told supporters: "Thank you very, very much -- this is one of the greatest days of my life.

"When I was six years old I used to come and stand over there," he added, pointing to what used to be the cinder bank in the south-west corner of the ground.

"I never thought I'd ever have a stand named after me. I never thought I'd sit in a stand!"

John first took over as Waatford chairman in 1976 and, apart from seeing the club promoted to the top flight, his greatest moment came when they reached the 1984 FA Cup final, losing to Everton on a day remembered for his tears in the Royal Box.

"Let's continue to have success. Let's get to the Premiership. Look at this ground! Can you believe it?!" he said as he signed off to an ovation from the crowd.

Watford won the match 2-1 to move up to sixth in the table.