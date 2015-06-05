LONDON, June 5 Watford named former Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Benfica coach Quique Flores as manager on Friday, the newly promoted Premier League club said on their website.

The 50-year-old Spaniard has signed a two-year contract at Vicarage Road and will be assisted by Alberto Diaz and Antonio Carlavilla.

Flores, a right back who spent most of his career at Velencia and played 15 times for Spain, led Atletico to the 2010 Europa League title.

Serbian Slavisa Jokanovic left Watford after securing their promotion to the top flight last month as Championship runners-up. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)