LONDON, Sept 22 Watford manager Oscar Garcia has left hospital a week after being admitted with chest pains and is expected to resume his managerial duties this week, the English Championship club said on Monday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who was appointed Watford manager earlier this month, missed his side's 1-0 win at Blackpool and Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth, which was due to be his first match in charge at Vicarage Road, during his spell in hospital.

"The club is pleased to confirm that head coach Oscar Garcia left hospital yesterday (Sunday)," the second-tier club said on their website (www.watfordfc.com).

"At this stage, the Hornets expect Oscar to hopefully return to work later on this week."

Garcia, who played for Barcelona and Valencia during his playing career, joined Watford after leaving Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv because of concerns about the current security situation in the country.

Watford are fourth in the Championship after taking 16 points from their opening eight games. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)