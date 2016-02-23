Feb 23 Police have arrested a man in relation to a coin-throwing incident after the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Reading and West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Albion midfielder Chris Brunt was struck by a coin when he went to hand his shirt to a young supporter after his team's 3-1 defeat by the Championship (second tier) club.

The object was thrown from the area housing West Brom fans and Brunt suffered a cut just below his left eye.

"This morning officers from Hampshire Police and Thames Valley Police joint operations unit arrested a male in relation to a coin-throwing incident at Reading vs West Bromwich Albion FA cup fixture on Saturday 20/2," Thames Valley Police tweeted on Tuesday.

The incident drew widespread condemnation and the FA said it would launch an investigation.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis described the act as "criminal" and Brunt said it left him "ashamed" of the club's supporters. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)