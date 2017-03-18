March 18 Alexis Sanchez may have suffered ligament damage in Arsenal's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, which could keep him out of Chile's World Cup qualifiers this week, Arsene Wenger said on Saturday.

The Arsenal manager reported that Sanchez's ankle was in "an absolutely terrible state" after he was taken off near the end of the 3-1 defeat but he is still unsure of the extent of the injury to his key attacker.

"He was injured from the tackle (from James McClean) in the first half. It was a bad tackle," Wenger said.

"His ankle is in an absolutely terrible state. He should not have played in the second half but he insisted that he wanted to come out.

"In the end we had to take him off. He should not even have played in the second half."

Asked if he would miss Chile's two World Cup matches against Argentina on Thursday and Venezuela the following Tuesday, he said: "Chile goes to Argentina for a massive game but it's only next week and if it's only a kick, he will play.

"If the ligament is damaged, he will not play."

Losing Sanchez for any further matches could deal yet another blow to Arsenal in their ailing bid to secure Champions League football as usual next season. (Reporting by Ian Chadband,; Editing by Neville Dalton)