Jan 4 West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino should follow in the footsteps of his team mate Stephane Sessegnon, captain Darren Fletcher said after Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 Premier League victory over Stoke City.

Sessegnon, who scored the opening goal against Stoke, appeared to have no future at the club after taking a taxi ride back to the Midlands after being omitted from the side for a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in May.

Berahino, who was the subject of four failed bids from Tottenham Hotspur during the close season, scored 20 goals in all competitions last term, has netted only three in this campaign.

"The manager has proved that if you're not featuring but you do get a chance and play well, you will stay in the team," Fletcher told reporters.

"That is evident with Sess. Players who are not in the team should look to that and realise if you perform when you're given your chance the manager will stick with you.

"Sess is an example to everyone. Saido is a great kid who is not in the team right now but he's got to keep his head down because he's a great talent and he's got a number of years to play."

West Brom host second tier Bristol City in the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by league trips to champions Chelsea and Southampton.