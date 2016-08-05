Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 5 West Bromwich Albion has agreed to sell the club to China's Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Ltd, controlled by businessman Guochuan Lai, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.
Former Blackburn Rovers Chief Executive John Williams will replace Jeremy Peace, who has been chairman of West Brom for 14 years, with immediate effect, the statement added.
Peace will stay on at West Brom in an advisory role to help with the transition, but has relinquished his position on the club's board.
The deal is subject to approval by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the Premier League. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or