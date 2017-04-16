* Liverpool beat West Brom 1-0 to climb to third

* Firmino headed Liverpool ahead seconds before the break

* Origi goal ruled out for offside in the buildup

* Mignolet denied Phillips in the closing stages

* Liverpool host Crystal Palace next, West Brom play Leicester

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 LIVERPOOL 1

April 16 Liverpool reclaimed third spot in the Premier League after Roberto Firmino's header sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

West Brom created the best chances in a largely uneventful first half before Firmino nodded home Lucas' flick on to register his 11th league goal of the season just before the break.

The visitors could have extended their lead after halftime but James Milner blazed a glorious opportunity over the bar and Divock Origi had a goal ruled out for offside.

Simon Mignolet made a crucial late save to deny Matt Phillips but, as West Brom piled on the pressure in the closing stages, Alberto Moreno missed an open goal after Ben Foster had come up for a corner.

Liverpool have 66 points from 33 games, although they have played one more game than Manchester City who sit two points adrift in fourth. West Brom, meanwhile, lie eighth with 44 points. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)