WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 MIDDLESBROUGH 0

Aug 28 West Bromwich Albion missed a chance to move into the Premier League's top six when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough on Sunday despite making the better opportunities in a dull game.

Albion were the more progressive side but visiting goalkeeper Brad Guzan saved comfortably from James McClean and defender Brendan Galloway.

The home side might have had a penalty when striker Salomon Rondon clearly had his shirt held by Ben Gibson and Albion's Craig Dawson headed narrowly wide from a corner in the second half.

Middlesbrough, promoted last season under Spaniard Aitor Karanka, took 73 minutes to have a shot on target but held on to maintain their unbeaten record after three games. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)