Dec 23 West Bromwich Albion need to be "lucky" with injuries and suspensions to maintain a fully fit squad, manager Tony Pulis has said ahead of the Premier League's hectic festive fixture schedule.

The Baggies start a set of tricky matches with a trip to relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday and then host Newcastle United, who are on a three-game unbeaten run, before they come up against 11th-placed Stoke City.

"We've got to be lucky, that's the one thing we're hoping, that we get some luck. We don't get bookings and we don't get injuries," Pulis told reporters on Wednesday.

"I sat down with the medical people and we've gone through preparation what we think is right.

"Having had the experience over the years managing this period, it's very important the players get their rest but it's also very important that you keep their mindset in the right order.

"You have to try and balance it all off because the games come thick and fast so it's not just managing them physically, it's managing them mentally as well.

"We'll train on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and I like them to be with their families... and have Christmas dinner. After that, we'll report at 6 p.m. to go to Swansea."

Pulis also had words of praise for 32-year-old Swedish defender Jonas Olsson, who has forced his way into the team and since cemented his place ahead of James Chester.

"He's a winner. He's 100 percent committed. When the whistle goes you know what you're going to get from him. He's been a fantastic servant to the football club," Pulis said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)