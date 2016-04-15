April 15 Manager Tony Pulis is keen to bring in young players this summer to inject more energy into his West Bromwich Albion squad, one of the oldest in the Premier League, but also wants to hold onto the club's more experienced players.

Pulis handed defenders Gareth McAuley, 36, and Jonas Olsson, 33, new 12-month deals and described them as the "foundations" of the club, whose players have an average age of just over 29.

"I've spoken to the scouts this week and identified that we need more young, explosive and athletic talent at this club, we have one of the oldest squads in the Premier League," Pulis told reporters on Friday.

He praised both McAuley, who has made 33 appearances this season, and Olsson, who has featured 27 times so far, for their fitness level.

"Gareth and Jonas have been smashing again this year and they're the foundation that this club has been built on for the past six or seven years," the former Stoke City manager said.

"The levels of fitness shown by these pair are phenomenal, they are professionals and are both great for the younger players to be around."

West Brom host 15th-placed Watford at the Hawthorns in the league on Saturday.