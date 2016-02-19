LONDON Feb 19 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has accused his opposite number Roberto Martinez of sour grapes for saying striker Saido Berahino should have been banned following Everton's 1-0 home defeat by Albion last Saturday.

Martinez said the West Bromwich striker had stamped on midfielder James McCarthy.

"I was a little bit disappointed with Roberto in respect of trying to bring something up after we'd won the game," Pulis told reporters on Friday.

"It almost smells of sour grapes and you don't need that.

"You go up there and win a game of football and then people are looking for other things to moan and groan about."

The Football Association (FA) looked at video of the incident but announced on Tuesday that they were taking no action.

"There was an incident that happened to me in that game and I've not said a word about it because I don't think it's relevant," Pulis said.

"There was no tackle with Saido, otherwise they (the FA) would have dealt with it. So I was really disappointed with him (Martinez) for bringing it up."

