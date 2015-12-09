Dec 9 West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the FA with failing to control their players in Saturday's heated 1-1 Premier League draw, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an incident around the 84th minute of the game, when West Brom's James McClean picked up a booking for a rash two-footed challenge on Mousa Dembele.

The Ireland winger, who scored West Brom's equaliser, was high and late with his challenge, which his manager, Tony Pulis, later admitted was reckless, but referee Jon Moss showed him only a yellow card after consulting one of his assistants.

The clubs previously clashed off-field during the summer, with Albion unhappy with Tottenham's public pursuit of striker Saido Berahino.

Both clubs have until 6pm (1800 GMT) on Dec. 11, 2015 to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)