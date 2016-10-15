(Corrects West Brom's nickname in third para)

* Spurs kept unbeaten Premier League record intact

* Foster made a string of superb saves for West Brom

* Former Spurs forward Chadli fired West Brom ahead

* Alli equalised with time running out for Spurs

* Foster kept out a stoppage time free kick by Eriksen WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Oct 15 Tottenham Hotspur stretched their unbeaten Premier League start to eight games after England midfielder Dele Alli struck an 89th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The home side took an 82nd-minute lead through Tottenham's former forward Nacer Chadli, who blasted a close-range rebound into the roof of the net after keeper Hugo Lloris parried James McClean's shot.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster had produced a string of superb saves to deny Alli, Ben Davies and Christian Eriksen before Chadli, who joined the Baggies from Tottenham during the close season, scored against the run of play.

When it seemed the hosts would get away with a smash-and-grab win at the Hawthorns, Alli salvaged a point for Spurs with a clever finish with the outside of his foot after good work by Eriksen in the penalty area. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Clare Fallon)