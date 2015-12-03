Dec 3 Winger Andros Townsend was not demoted to Tottenham Hotspur's under-21 team but asked to play for them so he could get some minutes under his belt, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

The England international has made only three Premier League appearances for fifth-placed Spurs this season and featured for their under-21 side against Middlesbrough on Monday, leading to speculation that he had fallen out with his manager.

"There is not an issue with Andros," Pochettino told reporters at his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

"Andros was on the bench in some games and was also out of the squad, and he asked to play for the U21s against Middlesbrough.

"He asked to play. It is not an issue, it is a very good thing.

"For me, it is a very good attitude, to want to play for the U21s, to keep working hard and keep his physical level and condition. He has a big future here or in another club."

The Argentine said Spurs would be without Ryan Mason for the visit to 13th-placed West Brom, but revealed that the ankle injury the midfielder picked up against Chelsea last weekend was not serious.

Midfielder Dele Alli is back from suspension while Nacer Chadli and Nabil Bentaleb are close to returning to first-team training. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)