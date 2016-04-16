April 16 West Bromwich Albion 0 Watford 1 Saido Berahino missed two second-half penalties for West Bromwich Albion as Watford held on for victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Heurelho Gomes kept the visitors in the game with his penalty saves in the 67th and 87th minutes, the heroics making him the first goalkeeper to save two penalties in two separate Premier League games.

Ben Watson's 27th minute winner came on the volley from Watford's first corner.

The victory provided a welcome boost ahead of Watford's FA Cup semi-final next week against Crystal Palace, whose manager Alan Pardew was watching in the stands. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Alan Baldwin)