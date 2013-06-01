Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
June 1 England striker Danny Welbeck will miss Sunday's friendly against Brazil in Rio de Janiero with a knee problem, coach Roy Hodgson said on Saturday.
The Manchester United player also sat out Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Ireland at Wembley but had hoped to recover in time to play in Brazil.
England are already without Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge who limped off at Wembley with an ankle problem.
Hodgson's team are playing Brazil at Rio's redeveloped Maracana Stadium which is due to host matches at this month's Confederations Cup.
The 77,000-seater venue will also be a centrepiece of next year's World Cup finals. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.