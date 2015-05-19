LONDON May 19 Wembley Stadium apologised to Middlesbrough on Tuesday for spelling the club's name wrong on tickets for next week's Championship playoff final.

"Wembley Stadium would like to apologise to Middlesbrough Football Club and its fans for this mistake, it was a human error," Wembley said in a statement on the Boro website.

"These tickets will still be valid for Monday's game."

The mistake, in which the name was incorrectly spelt "Middlesborough", did not deter fans who snapped up all 38,000 available tickets to watch their team try to reach the Premier League for the first time since 2009.

